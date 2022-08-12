Milan and Udinese will clash off on Saturday at San Siro in the opening round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Italian reigning champions Milan will host Udinese at San Siro in Milan on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 95th league meeting. No surprises here as Milan have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 41 games so far; Udinese have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day, and 36 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 25, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Udinese: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

France: 6:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Russia: 7:30 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

US: 12:30 PM (ET)

Milan vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Russia: Match TV, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 1, Sportbox.ru

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, STARZPLAY, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network