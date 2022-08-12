Italian reigning champions Milan will host Udinese at San Siro in Milan on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 95th league meeting. No surprises here as Milan have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 41 games so far; Udinese have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day, and 36 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 25, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Udinese: Kick-off Time
Milan vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
