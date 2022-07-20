Minnesota United play against Everton for a 2022 Club Friendly game part of the USA Tour. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Minnesota United vs Everton: Predictions, odds and how to watch this 2022 Club Friendly in the US

Minnesota United and Everton meet in a 2022 Club Friendly game. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Minnesota United wants to show their fans how well the team has been playing in the current season with a victory against an international team. They are in the 4th spot of the MLS Western Conference standings at 9-4-8.

Everton want to win international friendly games to lift the spirit of the team after a bad Premier League season. They finished in the 16th spot of the 2021-2022 season, close to the relegation zone, but in the end they won a couple of games to avoid the second division.

Minnesota United vs Everton: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Minnesota United vs Everton: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota United vs Everton: Storylines

Minnesota United have a perfect record in the last five games which translates to the team's good form in the current 2022 MLS season. They recently won a game against DC United and prior to that victory they tied another game against Sporting Kansas City. So far Minnesota United are in a good spot to play in the playoffs.

Everton suffered a lot during the 2021-2022 Premier League season as they were never able to climb into the top ten spots of the standings or even fight to play in the European tournaments. The good news is that Everton did not end up in the relegation zone, while Burnley, Watford and Norwich City did.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Minnesota United vs Everton in the U.S.

This 2022 Club Friendly game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Minnesota United vs Everton: Predictions And Odds

Minnesota United could be considered slightly favorites at home thanks to their current winning streak but playing against an English team like the visitors is not easy. Everton are more favorites than underdogs but they must be careful playing against a team that has won the last five games. The best pick for this Club Friendly game is: Minnesota United.

