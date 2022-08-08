MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars will face each other this Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars will face against each other at the Allianz Field this Wednesday, August 10 at 8:30 (ET). Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game exiting. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the duel that pits the best players from each of their respective national leagues: MLS and Liga MX. Undoubtedly an attractive game where fans will have the chance to see the stars of what are undoubtedly the two best leagues in Concacaf play together.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Andre Blake and Sebastian Druissi for MLS; Camilo Vargas, Juan Dinenno and Urial Untua for Liga MX are some of the stars that will be part of this game that, without a doubt, should not be missed if you are a fan of either of the two leagues.

MLS All-Stars Probable lineup

The MLS All-Stars among others, won't have Alexander Callens in its team due to an injury.

MLS All-Stars possible starting XI: Andre Blake; Walker Zimmerman, Kamal Miller, Julian Araujo, Aaron Long; Emanuel Reynoso, Ilie Sanchez; Hany Mukhtar, Sebastian Driussi, Raul Ruidiaz; Javier Hernandez.

The Liga MX All-Stars, despite having a great team and squad, will not be able to count on some important players such as William Tesillo, Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Barbosa, Matheus Doria.

MLS All-Stars possible starting XI: Camilo Vargas; Brayan Angulo, Kevin Alvarez, Luis Reyes, Lisandro Lopez; Erik Lira, Luis Chavez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Angel Mena; Juan Dinenno, Uriel Antuna.

