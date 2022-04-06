Atlanta United made sure to bolster its attacking options with the signing of Ronaldo Cisneros, a Mexican striker who boasts better goal-scoring records in Liga MX than Chicharito Hernandez and Raul Jimenez.

Every team in the world dreams of signing their own Ronaldo, and MLS Atlanta United already has its own, with the last name of Cisneros and of Mexican origin. This young center forward has a peculiar story that puts him, at least in the goal-scoring record, above two El Tri stars, Javier Chicharito Hernandez and Raul Alonso Jimenez.

On March 21, the team coached by Gonzalo Pineda, also Mexican, made official the signing of Ronaldo Cisneros Morell, a player from Chivas de Guadalajara, one of the most popular teams in Liga MX. The striker arrives on loan until July 2022 with a chance for Atlanta to extend it until the end of the season and also hold a purchase option.

Ronaldo Cisneros is 25 years old, however, his Liga MX debut came eight years ago, in 2014, when he was just 17 years old. He also has experience in the Mexican National Team in the U17 and U20 categories, where he demonstrated his goal-scoring ability in both official and friendly matches.

Atlanta's Ronaldo with a better scoring record than Chicharito and Raul Jimenez

At the time, Ronaldo Cisneros was considered one of the most exciting young talents in Mexican soccer. The team that debuted him professionally, Santos Laguna, enjoyed his goal-scoring ability, at least during his time as a youth player.

During his time at the youth level, the Mexican Ronaldo scored many more goals than current LA Galaxy striker Javier Chicharito Hernandez (29 goals), who is the top scorer in the history of the Mexico National Team, and Raul Jimenez (35 goals), the star striker of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League.

Ronaldo Cisnero's scoring record as a youth player

During his time at the U17 and U20 levels of Liga MX, the new Atlanta United forward was one of the most fearsome strikers. As an under-17, he played 73 matches for Santos Laguna and scored 49 goals; in the U20 category, he played 76 matches and scored 41 goals. In the Mexican Cup tournament, he made 16 appearances and scored 9 goals.

However, for some reason, he has not enjoyed many opportunities in the First Division. In almost 8 years in the Liga MX's top category, he has only participated in 39 games, scoring only 3 goals. This statistic is contextualized with the following data: he has only had 1133 minutes of activity in total, that is an average of 30 minutes per game, very little to replicate the scoring potential he showed in youth categories.