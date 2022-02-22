The former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez is preparing to face MLS' 2022 season with LA Galaxy, where he is expected to be one of the team's main men, however, Chicharito might no have closed the door to a come back to his country as he has said how much any Liga MX team would have to pay to get him.

Chicharito Hernandez still has a debt with LA Galaxy. When the Mexican striker had been signed by the LA he said he was coming to the MLS not to retire but to fight for titles, a feat that he and his team have not accomplished yet. Nevertheless, in his mind, the idea of returning to his country may be present as he has set his exit price very low if Chivas or any other Liga MX team wants him.

So far, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward performance at the MLS has been regular but not brilliant. Due to the constant injuries he has suffered, Chicharito has just been able to play 33 games with LA Galaxy in two seasons (just 12 on his first), with 19 goals scored and 3 assists given. However, it is fair to say that nobody has scored more goals in LA Galaxy since Hernandez is there.

Chicharito's and LA Galaxy debt with their fans is still there and increases every season: since MLS' 2020 season, the first one in which the Mexican star participated, the team has not been able to qualify to the Play-offs round, despite the fact that its roster is the second most expensive of the whole American League (behind his city rivals, Los Angeles FC).

The price to pay to take Chicharito away from LA Galaxy

Javier Hernandez, one of LA 's Designated players and the second-highest-paid player of the league, is one of the most active soccer players on the Twitch platform. He loves to broadcast his achievements as a videogame player and interact with his fans all across the world. In one of these exchanges, he was questioned about the possibility to come back to Chivas, his first and only team in Liga MX. His answer astonished everyone.

Chicharito gave the exact amount Chivas or any other club in Mexico would have to pay to make him leave the MLS. The quantity is 5 million: not Mexican pesos, dollars, or even euros, but bits. The latter ones are, according to Twitch, "a virtual good you can buy that give you the power to encourage and show support for streamers, get attention in chat through animated emoticons, vote in Polls, get recognition through badges, leaderboards, and acknowledgment from the streamer".

How much is 5 million of Twitch bits?

It may have been a joke or just a comment made in a moment of high emotions, but, according to Bits to dollars, a digital converter of Twitch's money to American currency, the cost of taking Chicharito away from LA Galaxy is only 50,000 dollars, as one Twitch bit is $0.01. A real bargain.