Chicago Fire is eager to make his fans forget the painful season the team performed in 2021, so during the ongoing Transfer Window has aimed high to get quality signings. The last one, the Mexican Prospect Jairo Torres.

Deep inside of the MLS fans is the memory of the Chicago Fire last heated season. Definitely, it was not the last one, as the team finished at the twelfth position of the Eastern Conference standings. Wanting to reward its loyal fans, Chicago has invested in interesting signings for the upcoming season, such as the Swiss crack Xherdan Shaqiri or the Mexican prospect Jairo Torres.

The Fire's presentation in the elite of the American soccer was literally unique, cause it has never accomplished to repeated as the team won the double: the MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cup. However, after that glorious start, the squad's flame has been timid.

So, the Vincentian coach Ezra Hendrickson will have to work extra hours to reconfigure his team's mentality. Since 2017, 4 seasons ago, Chicago Fire is not able to qualify for the Playoffs round, in a clear x-ray of the ongoing dark times.

The new Chicago Fire Mexican signing Jairo Torres profile

As TUDN, The Athletic, and the main MLS have leaked, the Fire has reached an agreement to count with the Mexican Atlas' winger Jairo Torres. The new arrival will get the status of Young Designated Player, this means a highly paid player with 23 or fewer years old.

Ian Jairo Misael Torres Ramirez was born on July 5, 2000 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. He is 5.5 feet high and weighs 147 pounds. Torres made his professional debut with Atlas in November 2016, at the age of 16 years old, becoming the eighth youngest player to make its first appearance in the Liga MX.

So far and up to week 5 of the Clausura 2022, the also known as the Jewel has played 87 League games for the Rojinegros and scored 7 goals. He is a typical tiny but speedy winger, with a good crossing technique. His passing skills allow him to play not only near the sideline but also in the center of the field from where he constantly joins the box to search for goals.

Jairo Torres is one of the starters in Atlas's coach Diego Cocca 5-3-2 lineup. He also was one of the key players that helped the Zorros to stop the title drought that harmed the team's spirit and its fans' hearts since 1951.

Finally, Torres already has achieved international experience with Mexico National Team. With the absolute team, he has played once, in a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago, and with the U17 squad, he participated in the 2017 World Cup, also having played several friendly games with the U22 team.