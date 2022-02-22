Even though he is having a lot of playing time, Colombian star James Rodriguez seems to be willing to leave Qatari side Al-Rayyan in favor of an MLS move or a return to Europe.

James Rodriguez made a shocking move to Qatar this season after a feud with Rafael Benitez, who was in charge of Everton by then. Despite it looked like a risky move for the Colombian, he started to get back to his best with Al-Rayyan.

James has three goals and four assists in nine league appearances with the Qatar Stars League outfit this season. He might be a bit far from the spotlight but, at 30, it seems that the playmaker is starting to get his career back on track.

However, the former Real Madrid star has recently suggested he would be open to leaving Qatar in the near future. James is under contract until 2024 but said he would like to play in Europe again or join the MLS.

James Rodriguez reveals he would leave Al-Rayyan to return to Europe or join the MLS

"The team has not been able to get results in the league, but we’re doing well in the Cup, the idea is to win it," James Rodriguez said on Twitch, as quoted by Diario Olé in Spanish. "At least I’m playing. I’m doing well.

"I’ve already played many games, I’m happy about that because it’s been a long time since I’ve played so many games in a row. I’m scoring goals, providing assists, and that’s why I came here, to be able to play and get into a rhythm, and to see what happens next as well."

James did say he's happy for his playing time in Qatar but that doesn't mean he won't consider a move away. "I don’t know, you never know what will happen," he said when asked how long he would play in Qatar. "Although I would like to go somewhere else.

"Phyisically I’m perfect, I’m healthy. They ask me if I would return to Europe, why not? I have the conditions for that, I’m getting into a rhythm. A good option would be the United States," James added.