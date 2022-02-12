The 2022 season of the MLS promises to be a top one as there have been many exquisite signings, with significant European experience, in the Transfer Window. The very last of them is former Bayern Munich and Juventus player Douglas Costa.

In old times, it was common to argue that MLS was just the last stop for players that once were stars in European soccer. But times have changed as exemplified by the last LA Galaxy incorporation: Douglas Costa. Fortunately for this league's fans, the Brazilian forward was not the only European experienced to be signed ahead to the 2022 season to be started on February 26.

Douglas Costa has had a brilliant career in the Old Continent soccer. He played for Ukrainian Shakthar Donetsk, German giant Bayern Munich, and Italian mighty Juventus, winning the local leagues of all of those countries. He arrived at Galaxy as a Designated Player from his home club Gremio. Los Angeles Times reports that he would be earning $5 million annually.

The 31 years-old winger has also experience as a Brazilian international. He has 31 appearances and 3 goals scored with the Canarinha so far, including 2 games played at the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. Costa is aware that a good season in the MLS could take him to Qatar 2022.

The rest of the most promising players with European experience signed in the current Transfer Window

DeAndre Yedlin. The Seattle gem comes back home after six and a half seasons in European soccer. He was signed by Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 but the Brit team gave him few opportunities to show its worth. It was with Sunderland, Newcastle, and Galatasaray where he was a regular starter.

The 70 times international with the United States has returned to MLS with Inter Miami. His new coach, Philip Neville showed really please with his incorporation: "I think it's almost a DP signing for us, really, in terms of his quality... He's played at the top, top-level in the top soccer nations in the world... He's part of a group of senior players that we expect and will ask a lot of things of in terms of passing on experiences and setting the standard and being the leaders within that dressing room."

Carlos Salcedo. One of the most exciting Mexican talents has been signed as one of Toronto FC DP's. The 28-years-old defender is a strong player, very aggressive in man-to-man marking and the aerial duels, who can play as a center-back or side-back. However, he also possesses skills with the ball, as he is capable of sending long passes with both legs.

Salcedo has played for Chivas and Tigres, in the Liga MX, but also boasts European experience: Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt were the clubs where he has shown his talent. Mexican National Team has also enjoyed the security he offers in the defense in 48 games so far.

Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss magician became Chicago Fire's most expensive signing so far, as several reports point out that his transfer fee was about $7.5 million. Shaqiri has worn the colors of local FC Basel, Bayern Munich, Internazionale Milan, Stoke City, Liverpool, and Olympique Lyon, from which he moved to MLS.

At 30 years old, Xherdan Shaqiri is a quick and skilled player that usually plays the role of a winger with a constant move to the center of the field, from where he can act as a playmaker due to his vision, passing capacity, and accurate shooting.

Lorenzo Insigne. Last but not least. Lolo is called to be one of the best players in the whole MLS. Toronto FC fans smile imagining what the Italian crack can offer to their team. He arrives on the Canadian team as a free agent and will be one of its Designated Players after signing a 5-year-and-a-half deal with a $12 million salary per year. Lorenzo will join the club in July 2022.

Insigne is the current SSC Napoli star, having played more than 400 games and scored 116 goals for the Partenopei so far. He also is a regular international for Italy. He was part of the Azzurra squad that conquered the last European Cup, the second in his country's history.