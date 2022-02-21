Neymar is not one to be encapsulated into just being a soccer player. The Brazilian superstar has plans when his career begins to wind down and what he wants to do post playing days.

Neymar knows how to market himself, unlike even Lionel Messi, Neymar has always been ready to take a stab at doing something different. Not afraid to try something new the Brazilian star has already made appearances on American television and movies, most notably his sketch on Jimmy Kimmel and his cameo in XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Neymar also tried his hand in acting playing someone other than himself in the Netflix series Money Heist playing a monk. Now Neymar is looking ahead when his days of playing soccer are close to ending and what he’d like to do post playing career.

The PSG star has set his sights of getting into the world of e-gaming and before that playing in Major League Soccer. Here is what Neymar had to say about what may come next.

Neymar open to playing in MLS

"I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again, as I have some doubts about that," Neymar said on the Fenomenos podcast. He added, "I'd love to play in the US actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season. First of all, their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation," Neymar joked.

When asked what he’d like to do outside of soccer the now 30-year-old Brazilian stated, "I’d like to work with something other than Soccer. I don’t know, if I’m not playing Soccer there’s nothing else I can do that’s Soccer-related… I may work with video games. I may be a gamer. We’ll see. I could produce something. I like the production aspect. It interests me. But I don’t know, all I know is that it won’t be soccer. Nothing has caught my eye. I have time to think and now I’m just thinking about all the possibilities. We’ll see, I have some time and we can wait. When I’m at the end of my career I’ll see what I can do.”

Neymar has a contract with PSG until 2025, with the 2022 World Cup looming Neymar knows time is winding down, “I’m always joking with my friends. I tell them I’ll retire when I’m 32 but it’s just a joke. I’ll play until I’m mentally tired. If my mental health is OK and my body as well, physically I’ll think I’ll still last a few years, but my mental health is the most important thing. It has to be good always. My contract with Paris Saint-Germain will last until I’m 34 so I’ll be playing till then.”