Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union face off on Saturday, November 5, in the 2022 MLS Cup Finals. Check out here how much is the purse for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy winners.

Everything has led to this moment. It's been a long season, but only two teams remain in contention for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy: Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union. Here, we'll take a look at the prize money for the winners of the 2022 MLS Cup Finals.

The highly anticipated game will get underway on Saturday, November 5, at 4 PM (ET) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, and it will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

It's certainly a must-watch for all soccer fans as we're about to witness an epic final between first-time finalists who had finished atop their respective conferences before the playoffs. Besides the coveted trophy, both teams will also try to secure the lucrative purse at stake.

How much does the 2022 MLS Cup champion get?

Though the prize pool for the 2022 MLS Cup hasn't been revealed, we can take into account the prize list for last year's playoffs. In that case, the overall prize pool was estimated to be close to $1.1 million, with the MLS Cup champion receiving $300,000 plus a ticket to the Concacaf Champions League.

Meanwhile, the runners-up got $150,000, just a bit more than the two Conference Finalists, as each of them received $100,000. The paycheck is significantly lower for those that didn't get past the Conference Semifinals, with all four teams getting $47,500 each. As for the other playoff teams who lost in the first round, they were given $20,000.