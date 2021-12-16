The 23-year-old Argentine defender is out of contract with the Columbus Crew and while Valenzuela is in negotiations with the Crew, River Plate is ready to pounce.

It’s the silly season in Major League Soccer and one of the odd transfer rumors of the offseason is that out of contract Columbus Crew fullback Milton Valenzuela could be returning home to Argentina after 4 seasons in Ohio.

According to Argentine journalist Hernán Castillo, Valenzuela could be making a leap to one of the biggest teams in South America, Argentine power River Plate. Valenzuela showed a lot of quality in his time in Columbus, but it came in batches as the defender missed all of 2019 with an ACL and only played 19 games in 2020 followed by only 14 games this season in MLS.

Valenzuela has been injury plagued for the last three seasons and while he finished 2021 strong, the defender may be ready to return home especially if he has come under the eye of Marcelo Gallardo.

Milton Valenzuela to River Plate?

Milton Valenzuela would come in to fill the spot left behind by Fabrizio Angileri, who may be going to Europe. Valenzuela is a Newell’s Old Boys product that moved to Columbus in MLS in 2018. In Columbus, Valenzuela won the 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup.

River Plate were recently crowned Argentine champions and have won their 13th title under Marcelo Gallardo, who is considered by many one of the best coaches in the world. River Plate has turned into a must play destination in Argentina for many young soccer players.