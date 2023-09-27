Moises Caceido's salary at Chelsea: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month and year?

After making a name for himself at Brighton, Moises Caicedo caught the eye of several English giants in the summer of 2023. Chelsea ended up winning the race for the Ecuadorian youngster, forking out £121m to secure his services.

At 21, the future looks bright for Caicedo, who has already taken part in a FIFA World Cup with his country. The Blues aim to get back to prominence for the years to come, and the young midfielder could play a key role.

Even though it’s still too soon to tell whether he’ll live up to the expectations around him, Chelsea seem to be very confident in his potential as Caicedo was given a lucrative deal.

How much does Moises Caicedo make at Chelsea?

According to Ali Barat, owner of Epic Sports agency – which represents Caicedo, Chelsea handed the Ecuadorian sensation a significant pay rise compared to his salary at Brighton.

Barat told Tuttosport that the Blues pay Caicedo £150k per week, which is way bigger than his previous £60k-a-week salary with the Seagulls.

Considering this £150k weekly salary, Caicedo would make £600k a month, or £7.2 million a year. On a daily basis it would be £21,428 a day; or £892 an hour; £14.88 a minute; or £0.25 a second.