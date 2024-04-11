Monterrey showed no mercy to Inter Miami as they swept aside Lionel Messi's team. Here are the funniest memes and reactions from the game.

Inter Miami has been eliminated from the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Monterrey showed no mercy to the MLS club and swept away Lionel Messi’s team, creating a lot of memes around it.

The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is over for Lionel Messi. Inter Miami was unable to defeat Monterrey FC in the Quarterfinals, losing both games against the Mexican team.

In the first game, Rayados secured a 1-2 victory in Miami. In the second leg, held at Monterrey’s stadium, the Liga MX club overwhelmed Inter Miami with a 3-1 score, advancing to the semifinals.

Funniest memes of Inter Miami’s defeat to Monterrey FC

It was a dreadful night for Inter Miami. The MLS club was eliminated from the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup after a dismal series in the Quarterfinals against Monterrey, with the Mexican team emerging victorious in both games.

With a terrible performance by all Inter Miami players, fans on social media didn’t hesitate to make fun of their match. Of couse, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Gerardo Martino were the most common names in all the memes.