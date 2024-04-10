Drake Callender, goalkeeper of Inter Miami, made a terrible mistake that ended in a goal for Monterrey, and of course the memes made fun of this unfortunate moment.

Inter Miami’s visit to Monterrey in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup ended in disappointment as Drake Callender’s error gifted Rayados the opening goal. Of course, fans on social media made fun of his mistake immediately.

In the Quarterfinals of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami faced Monterrey FC. The first game ended 1-2 in favor of the Mexican team, adding pressure on Lionel Messi and company to secure a win on the road.

Unfortunately, their main objective suffered a setback when, during the first half, Drake Callender passed the ball to Brandon Vazquez in the box, and the striker of Monterrey easily pushed it in to score the opening goal of the game.

Funniest memes and reactions of Drake Callender’s mistake vs. Monterrey

*Ongoing story