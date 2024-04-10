Following Lionel Messi's altercation with several players of Monterrey FC, Concacaf has decided to sanction Inter Miami to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Inter Miami’s encounter with Monterrey FC has been quite intense. Following their first quarterfinal game in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, Lionel Messi got into a scuffle with his opponents, and now his team is facing the consequences of his actions.

The rivalry between MLS and Liga MX always intensifies during the Concacaf Champions Cup. In this tournament, the two leagues aim to showcase their soccer prowess, and this edition has been no exception.

In the Quarterfinals, Inter Miami faced Monterrey FC in one of the most intense clashes of this phase. However, their first game didn’t end well for the MLS club, and several of their players displayed frustration after the match.

Concacaf places sanction on Inter Miami for lack of security in their stadium

Concacaf published a statement revealing that they will sanction Inter Miami following the clash between players of their club and Monterrey, during which Lionel Messi reportedly had an altercation with his rivals.

“Miami, FL – The Concacaf Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Inter Miami CF (USA) for incidents that occurred after their 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup First Leg Quarterfinal match against CF Monterrey (MEX) on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

After considering the documentation and evidence gathered during their investigation, which included requesting written statements from both clubs and thoroughly reviewing the reports submitted by the match officials, and based on the competition’s regulations and the applicable Disciplinary Code, the Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF an undisclosed amount for lack of security in their stadium.

Furthermore, the Committee has warned Inter Miami CF that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during their future matches in Concacaf club competitions.”

According to reports from several players and staff members of Monterrey, they faced threats from players like Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, as well as from Gerardo Martino, following Inter Miami’s defeat last week.