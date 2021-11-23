Monterrey and Atlas square off this week in the first leg of the 2021 Torneo Apertura quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the Liga MX playoffs in the US.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs

It's time for the quarterfinals of the 2021 Torneo Apertura Playoffs as the road to the Mexican championship is reaching its crucial stages. Monterrey and Atlas clash this week in the first leg of an exciting series aiming to push for the Liga MX title. Here, check out the date and time in the US, where you can watch it via fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Following a poor streak in the final stretch of the regular season, Rayados bounced back in great fashion by putting four past the reigning champions Cruz Azul in the Wild Card. Will Javier Aguirre's boys build from there?

Atlas, on the other hand, aim to prove why they finished second in the standings and pick up where they left off on Matchday 17, when they defeated Queretaro 2-0. However, the Concachampions winners may prove to be a tough challenge for Diego Cocca's side.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Date

Monterrey and Atlas face each other on Wednesday, November 24, at Estadio BBVA Bancomer. Last time they met, Los Zorros claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Rayados on Matchday 8 of the regular season.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Atlas

The game to be played between Monterrey and Atlas in the first leg of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).