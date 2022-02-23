Monterrey and Atletico San Luis will face each other for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Monterrey and Atletico San Luis will face each other for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Neither of these teams are having their best season, and they will try to get a win to climb positions in the standings. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it.

The hosts are currently in the 14th place of the table, with only five points so far. Los Rayados have only one win in their last four matches. They are coming to this game after losing 1-0 to Puebla last time out.

Meanwhile, Atletico San Luis have lost their last two consecutive matches to Tigres UANL (2-1) and Toluca (0-1). Actually, they have only won one game out of their last five. The team is currently in the 17th place of the table and really need to add points.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Date

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis

The match between Monterrey and Atletico San Luis for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura to be played Saturday, February 26, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+.