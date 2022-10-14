Monterrey and Cruz Azul clash in the second leg of the 2022 Apertura quarterfinals on Saturday, October 15. Check out here the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this Liga MX playoff game in the US.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX Apertura playoffs in the US

The 2022 Apertura playoffs are in full swing, and it will bring us a must-watch when Monterrey welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Saturday, October 15, in the return leg of the quarterfinals. Here, you will find everything you need to know, such as the predictions and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The series between Rayados and Cementeros are wide open following a goalless draw at the Estadio Azteca in the first leg. Victor Vucetich's men have home field advantage due to their regular season performance, but the ticket to the semifinals is up for grabs.

Raul Erasto Gutierrez, known as El Potro, has turned Cruz Azul's fortunes around throughout the Apertura but now has a point to prove. Is he capable of taking La Maquina Cementera to the promised land?

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Time: 7 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Monterrey were one of the best teams of the regular season, finishing second with 35 points (W10 D5 L2), only three shy of leaders Club America. As for Cruz Azul, they had to go through the Wild Card round (where they beat Leon) after clinching the 7th spot with 24 points (W7 D3 L7).

Rayados haven't lost a game since August, therefore heading into this game riding on a 7-game unbeaten streak. In fact, they defeated Cruz Azul 3-2 in September. Will they get the upper hand again?

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the US

The game between Monterrey and Cruz Azul in the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM sees Monterrey as strong favorites with 1.60 odds, while Cruz Azul have 5.00 and a tie would result in a 4.00 payout.

BetMGM Monterrey 1.60 Tie 4.00 Cruz Azul 5.00

* Odds via BetMGM.