The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations group stage is gone, and now the Round of 16 has started. Morocco, a true candidate to win the tournament, will face South Africa, and here’s how to watch this game in your country.
Morocco has had a remarkable improvement in recent years. The team was able to play in the semifinals in Qatar 2022, being eliminated by France and then losing the third place to Croatia.
South Africa, on the other hand, is not regarded as one of the favorites to win this tournament. The Bafana Bafana only acquired four points in the Group Stage and will face one of the strongest nations for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Morocco vs South Africa: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 (EDT)
Cameroon: 9 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
How to Watch Morocco vs South Africa in your Country
* Source: LiveSoccerTV
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, BandSports, Band Play, DirecTV GO
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN, AfroSport TV, CRTV Sports, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 AFCON, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabiabe, IN Sports 1 AFCON
France: eIN SPORTS CONNECT, FreebeIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, AfroSport TV, StarTimes App, DStv Now, GTV Sports+
India: FanCode
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: SportItalia
Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App
Kenya: KBC Channel 1, DStv Now, Azam Sports 3 HD, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Morocco: beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports 2 AFCON
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium, DStv Now, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Startimes Sports Life
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium, SABC Plus, SuperSport PSL, MáXimo 360, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life
Spain: LaLiga+ Spain
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 AFCON, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español