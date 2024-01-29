Morocco vs South Africa: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on January 29, 2024

The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations group stage is gone, and now the Round of 16 has started. Morocco, a true candidate to win the tournament, will face South Africa, and here’s how to watch this game in your country.

Morocco has had a remarkable improvement in recent years. The team was able to play in the semifinals in Qatar 2022, being eliminated by France and then losing the third place to Croatia.

South Africa, on the other hand, is not regarded as one of the favorites to win this tournament. The Bafana Bafana only acquired four points in the Group Stage and will face one of the strongest nations for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Morocco vs South Africa: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 (EDT)

Cameroon: 9 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

How to Watch Morocco vs South Africa in your Country

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, BandSports, Band Play, DirecTV GO

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN, AfroSport TV, CRTV Sports, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 AFCON, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabiabe, IN Sports 1 AFCON

France: eIN SPORTS CONNECT, FreebeIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Life, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, AfroSport TV, StarTimes App, DStv Now, GTV Sports+

India: FanCode

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

Kenya: KBC Channel 1, DStv Now, Azam Sports 3 HD, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Morocco: beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports 2 AFCON

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium, DStv Now, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Startimes Sports Life

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium, SABC Plus, SuperSport PSL, MáXimo 360, DStv App, Startimes Sports Life

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 AFCON, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español