Luis Suarez has finally found the net for Inter Miami. In his third preseason game with the MLS side, the Uruguayan striker capitalized on a great pass by Julian Gressel to pull one back against Al-Hilal.

The Herons didn’t start the match on the right foot, conceding two early goals as the Saudi Pro League team was leading 2-0 less than 15 minutes into the game. After 34′, Suarez reduced the gap to make it a one-goal difference.

The goal was initially disallowed for possible offside, but after VAR review, Suarez and company were allowed to celebrate. It didn’t last long though, as Michael made it 3-1 for Al-Hilal just before the break.

Michael pulls off Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration

Michael gave quite a lot to talk about with his goal against Inter Miami. Only 10 minutes after Suarez put his side just one goal behind, the Brazilian forward restored the two-goal lead for Al-Hilal.

But his goal became even more viral due to his celebration, as he pulled off the “Siuu”, which is Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature goal celebration.

Ronaldo is expected to face Messi on Thursday, when Al-Nassr play Inter Miami as the Riyadh Season Cup goes on. His presence, however, remains unclear as an injury forced his side to cancel two games in China last week.