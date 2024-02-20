Napoli vs Barcelona: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 21, 2024

Napoli will clash with Barcelona in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. This section offers a comprehensive analysis and insights into this eagerly anticipated confrontation, including ways to watch it on television or through live streaming services available in your country.

This series garners significant interest because both teams have minimal chances of competing for titles in their domestic leagues, making the UEFA Champions League their sole opportunity to claim championship glory this season. This fact alone adds considerable allure to the matchup.

Napoli, though not at the peak performance level they demonstrated in the 2022/2023 season, have shown resilience and confidence in international competitions, aiming to sustain that quality. Barcelona, considered the favorites in this matchup, are keen to validate their favored status, aware that securing a favorable outcome in Italy will be crucial.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 22)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 22)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 22)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 22)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 22)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4

Belgium: VTM 2, Club RTL, VTM GO, Proximus Pickx, Sporza, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: GUIGO, TNT Go, TNT Brasil Estadio, TNT Sports, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Servus TV, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD, MEGA Channel

India: SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: SCTV Video

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 2

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Foot

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: HRT 2 RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport D 2, Canal+ France, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, CBS, UniMás, ViX