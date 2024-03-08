It was a showpiece game for Major League Soccer and Concacaf, as Nashville SC and Inter Miami played a thrilling, tactically well-played first leg of the round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Despite Nashville taking an early lead it was Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez that helped Inter Miami get two critical away goals in their knockout series. In the second half the soccer world held their breath as defender Lukas MacNaughton went in hard on Lionel Messi’s leg, the best of all time was on the ground for a while but was okay, as images began to circle the world of what could have been a huge injury.

In less than 24 hours the 29-year-old defender’s Instagram account has been bombarded by Argentina and Messi fans abusing the Nashville SC player online.

Lukas MacNaughton family threaten

While some of the comments were lighthearted, some were scary as one Argentine user commented “the next time you even breath at our captain, say goodbye to your family”.

Other comments range from “Don’t touch Messi” to “Messi’s leg is worth more than MLS, Concacaf, and the entire sport.”

Most of the comments are all on MacNaughton’s latest post with over 2,000 responses. Then on his second post some spilled over with over 200 comments on wedding pictures, with a comment stating “Argentines don’t forget”.