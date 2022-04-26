Necaxa will play against Chivas for Matchday 17 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch or live stream free this Liga MX game in the United States.

Necaxa vs Chivas: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Necaxa will clash against Chivas at Estadio Victoria for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

After 3 straight wins, Chivas have been more consistent under interim coach Ricardo Cadena's management. Chivas are in 7th place at the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table. Chivas qualified to the Reclassification Playoffs, however they could end in the Top 4 depending on how things go in the upcoming Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX regular season.

On the other hand, Necaxa have won 3 out of their last 5 games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Los Rayos are in 9th place at the table and are qualified to the Reclassification. In their last 2 games as hots, Los Rayos have won them both with 6 goals scored and only 2 goals conceded.

Necaxa vs Chivas: Date

Necaxa will play against Chivas for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX on Friday April 29 2022 at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes. Both teams are fighting for Liga MX Playoffs spots.

Necaxa vs Chivas: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Necaxa vs Chivas: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

Necaxa will play against Chivas for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. If you are in the United States you can watch this Liga MX game on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and UniMás.