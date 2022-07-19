A week ago, Major League Soccer revealed the squad they will use to face Liga MX in their annual All-Star game. Now, the Mexican side has revealed which players will be at the game to defend their competition, but in the list big names like Andre-Pierre Gignac or Florian Thauvin do not appear.

Both teams are looking forward to win and gain some respect from the other side. Major League Soccer got the victory the last time they met in penalties, so they will try to repeat it this year. But for Liga MX, it is mandatory to take some revenge this edition and prove they are still one of the best leagues in North America.

Regarding the MLS' roster, there are some missing names that the people would have liked to see this year such as Gareth Bale, Lorenzo Insigne or Giorgio Chiellini, but they were not in the ballot for the people to vote them. In spite of that, huge players like Carlos Vela, Taty Castellanos or Chicharito Hernandez will try to maintain the hegemony over Liga MX.

Why Andre-Pierre Gignac, Florian Thauvin and Guillermo Ochoa will not play the All-Star game vs MLS?

According to Liga MX's statement, Andre-Pierre Gignac will not be available for next August 20 to play the game against Major League Soccer due to a personal problem, so the French forward is the big missing name.

As for Florian Thauvin and Guillermo Ochoa, they were not recquired for the game. The decision making for the list was half part of Diego cocca, who will coach this team, and the other half for the Golden Ball 2021-22 winners.

Which is the 2022 Liga MX All-Star Team Roster for the game against MLS?

Atlas is the team with most representatives for the 2022 All-Star game as they are the back-to-back champions in Liga MX. Surprisingly, America only has only one player with Alvaro Fidalgo in this roster.