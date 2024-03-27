The New England Revolution and Inter Miami are set to meet on April 27th, Saturday 7:30 PM EST. At the moment it’s a tale of two teams in two different directions, Inter Miami is in second in the MLS East while the Revs are rock bottom in the conference.

The Revolution are off to a horrific start, winless in their first five matches 0-4-1 in the season. Caleb Porter has not been able to find the answers for a team that features some interesting talent in MLS with Tomás Chancalay, Ian Harkes, Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones, and Noel Buck.

Despite a rocky start The Revolution are looking for April 27th to be a huge date for the club as Gillette Stadium is preparing for a historic crowd against Inter Miami.

Over 60,000 tickets sold for Revs – Inter Miami game

In a statement published by the New England Revolution, the club surpassed 60,000 tickets sold for their match against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. Less than 5,000 tickets remain on sale, with seats available in the 300 level of Gillette Stadium.

The Revs have been able to fill Gillette Stadium before, 61,316 fans were at MLS Cup 2002 when the Galaxy won their first title against the home side. The Revs highest regular season attendance for one match was 57,407 in 1997, when the Revolution played the now defunct Tampa Bay Mutiny, which was immediately followed by a 2-2 draw between the USMNT and Mexico in a FIFA World Cup Qualifying match for France 98. Truly a scenario that would be unthinkable today.

About the New England Revolution

The New England Revolution, founded in 1994, is one of the original ten charter clubs of Major League Soccer (MLS). Initially struggling in its early years, the Revolution gradually built itself into a competitive force within the league. Throughout its history, the team has seen notable players grace its roster, including U.S. Men’s National Team stars like Taylor Twellman, Clint Dempsey, and Michael Parkhurst.



Despite numerous playoff appearances, the Revolution endured heartbreak in the MLS Cup final, finishing as runners-up on multiple occasions. However, the team’s resilience and determination have earned it a devoted fan base and solidified its status as a respected club in American soccer.