The Lionel Messi train in MLS is stalled at the moment, it could be that E train New York City subway congestion but in reality, it’s a nagging muscle injury that has the GOAT riding the pine.

Said muscle issues have kept Messi out of three Inter Miami games and two Argentina matches played over the FIFA window this week. Now according to the Winners and Losers podcast it looks like the 36-year-old is set to miss his fourth match in a row.

But fear not Messi fans, a return date has been tentatively set and it will be a huge match for the club.

When is Lionel Messi set to return?

According to reports the return date for Major League Soccer’s marquee player is the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals match against Monterrey on April 3rd. Inter Miami made it to the quarters after defeating Nashville SC in their two-leg series 5-3.

So far, this season Inter Miami is undefeated when Lionel Messi is in the lineup and has looked very mediocre when the star is not on the field. Last week Tata Martino’s side was defeated 4-0 at Red Bull Arena.

Despite a 3-2-1 record Inter Miami are second in the MLS East and Luis Suarez is among the top goal scorers with 4 on the season.