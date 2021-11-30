New England Revolution play against New York City FC today at Gillete Stadium for the First Round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New England Revolution are ready to face New York City FC, Conference semifinals action for the 2021 MLS Playoffs. This Playoffs game will take place at Gillete Stadium on November 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Ready to win at home. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

New England Revolution as leaders of the Eastern Conference did not have to play in the First Round of the Playoffs since they received a direct bye to the conference semifinals. The team closed the regular season with 22-7-5 and 73 points.

New York City FC did not have big numbers like the home team, but they did set a good record in the regular season with 14-9-11 and 51 points. In the first round, NYFC beat Atlanta United 2-0 at home.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New England Revolution vs New York City FC: Storylines

The New England Revolution regular season in the 2021 MLS was incredible, they lost only 5 games against Nashville, FC Dallas, Toronto FC, NYCFC and Inter Miami. The loss against New York City FC was on the road 0-2 on August 08. After that loss they won 7 games and tied another 3 games to close out the regular season with a 0-1 loss to Inter Miami at home. The most recent home win was 1-0 against the Colorado Rapids. New England Revolution are scoring an average of 1.91 goals per game with a positive home record of 12-3-2.

New York City FC have a negative record on the road with 4-5-8, but the two last games on the road were positive with a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United and a 3-1 victory in Miami against Inter. NYCFC closed the regular season with a winning streak of three wins and only two draws. Those three wins and two draws were key for NYCFC to be able to play in the 2021 MLS playoffs as they had lost 6 games between August 18 and October 17. New York City FC are scoring an average of 1.65 goals per game and the team allows 1.06 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New England Revolution vs New York City FC in the U.S.

This 2021 MLS game in the Conference semifinals will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available are Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC: Predictions And Odds

New England Revolution are favorites with -0.5 goal line to cover and -103 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a lethal offense but in the 2021 MLS season they lost a game to the visitors. New York City FC are underdogs with +0.5 ATS and +286 moneyline. The draw is offered at +274 odds. The best pick for this MLS Playoffs game is: UNDER 3.



FanDuel New England Revolution -0.5 / -103 Draw / totals +274 / 3 New York City FC +0.5 / +286

* Odds via FanDuel.