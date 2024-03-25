The New York Red Bulls claimed a commanding 4-0 win over Inter Miami at home on Saturday, in a game where the visitors missed Lionel Messi badly. Far from having any mercy on the Herons, the hosts’ social media team mocked the opponents with a controversial post.

“Still waiting for Miami to come out for the second half,” the New York Red Bulls wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram after the final whistle. It was definitely a victory they enjoyed.

Lewis Morgan took all the limelight at the Red Bull Arena, with the Scottish winger scoring a hat-trick against his former club. The 27-year-old opened the scoring only 3 minutes into the game, extending his side’s lead after 51′.

Wikelman Carmona made it a three-goal game after 66′, with Morgan sealing the 4-0 win four minutes later. This result saw the Red Bulls bounce back from a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew, climbing to the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings with 10 points in five matches.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, suffered their second loss of the year – both of them without Messi on the field. The Herons also have 10 points but in six games, so New York could leapfrog them from the second place with only a draw. The Red Bulls return to action Saturday when they visit Orlando City, while Inter Miami will welcome New York City FC at Chase Stadium.

Martino calls out Inter Miami, says Messi’s absence is not an excuse

Speaking to reporters after the game, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino was very critical of his team’s performance in New Jersey. The Argentine also refused to use Messi’s absence as an excuse, explaining his side already won without him last week.

“There is not much to say, except that we were outmatched from start to finish,” Martino said. “When a team enters a game without the desire to win, without spirit, without competing, and the other side just wants to win the game, they are going to win it. The absence of the best player in the world is important for everyone – but last week with D.C. Leo didn’t play either.”

Messi picked up a hamstring injury in the return leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 against Nashville, missing Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over DC United as well as Argentina’s international friendlies in the US. He’s expected to return to action on April 3, when Inter Miami host Monterrey in the first leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals.