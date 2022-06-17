In a game valid for MLS Matchday 15, Toronto FC will visit New York Red Bulls. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC will face each other this Saturday, June 18 for MLS Matchday 15. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

The locals seek to become strong at home and try to reach the top of the Eastern Conference standings to catch up with their neighbors, the New York FC, who with 26 points at the moment are 3 above the Red Bull and, in case It wasn't enough, with two games to recover. It is an important advantage, but of course it can be reversed based on victories.

In the case of Toronto FC, they occupy one of the last positions of the standings in the Eastern Conference, so it is necessary to start getting points. Fortunately for them, they are only 4 points from the last teams that would be qualifying for the next round, so they would not be far from the round of 16.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between both teams they have played a total of 39 games throughout history, and in them the New York Red Bull have become the dominators by a wide difference, winning more than half of the games (20 in total), while that Toronto FC have won 10 times and the remaining 9 games have been draws.

The last confrontation between both teams was this season, more precisely on Saturday, March 5, 2022 for the Matchday 2 of the MLS. On that occasion it was a victory for New York Red Bull with goals from Lewis Morgan (3) and Aaron Long, while Jesus Jiménez had scored for Toronto FC.

How to watch or live stream New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC in the US

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: New York Red Bulls the favorite with 1.31 odds, while Toronto FC have 8.75. A tie would finish in a 5.25 payout.

BetMGM New York Red Bull 1.31 Tie 5.25 Toronto FC 8.75

