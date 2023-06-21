Takeovers have had mixed results the last couple of years. England has an example of one going terribly wrong considering how bad Chelsea have been. However, Newcastle had a 180° turnaround since being acquired.

They were fighting to avoid relegation in the middle of the 2021-2022 season when the purchase was completed. Fast forward a year and half and they have earned a Champions League spot being the fourth team in the Premier League.

The acquisitions have not included big names so far. Alexander Isak was a huge investment when they sign him from Real Sociedad for 70 million euros, but now they might even surpass that figure with their young target.

Newcastle are keen on signing Sandro Tonali from Milan

Eddie Howe did a great job last season putting the team in the elite. However, it’s going to take even more talented players to compete in the Champions League. Therefore, the owners are ready to make another massive investment.

Newcastle is interested in signing Sandro Tonali for a €70 million fee, according to James Horncastle and David Ornstein of The Athletic. Horncastle reported that the club made an initial offer of €50 million, but that wasn’t enough.

Tonali was a reliable starter for Milan when they won the Serie A title a season ago. He has been a stable player despite being just 23 years old, so it would also be a move for the future. The midfielder is currently the captain of Italy at the U-21 European championship.