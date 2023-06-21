The biggest move of the transfer window has been Lionel Messi going to Inter Miami. But that was an exception when looking at the rest of the market, with multiple megastars like Karim Benzema going to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr was the transfer that started everything. More recently another big name like N’Golo Kante decided to go to the Saudi Pro League on a free transfer. However, some players have rejected their offers.

The most recent star that did so was Son Heung-Min. The team interested in signing him was Al-Ittihad, but the deal didn’t go through because neither the player nor Tottenham was ready to accept the transfer.

Son Heung-min turns down huge contract from Saudi Arabia

Tottenham relies exclusively on what Son and Harry Kane do, so it was clear that the club was most likely going to reject any offer. Especially because the player is still under contract until 2025. However, something big was that the player also agreed to not accept the offer.

Al-Ittihad offered Son a four-year contract worth €30m per season, according to James Olley of ESPN. Those almost 33 million dollars per year were an impressive figure, but the South Korean explained his decision while playing for his country.

“I have many things to do in Premier League. Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favorite league is important. I want to play more for Tottenham in PL, I’ll prepare well when I’m back to Spurs“, Son said per Sungmo Lee.