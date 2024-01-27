Newport County vs Manchester United: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on January 28, 2024

Newport County will play against Manchester United this Sunday, January 28 in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 FA Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Manchester United‘s season is far from its best. The team has incorporated players and made profound changes to its squad, but the only aspect that does not seem to be renewed is the results, which remain disappointingly poor for a team accustomed to contending in all competitions.

Eliminated from the Carabao Cup and the Champions League (failing even to secure third place and advance to the Europa League), and distant from contention in the Premier League, their primary focus undoubtedly lies on the FA Cup. Their upcoming opponents will be Newport County of League Two, who are aiming to spring a surprise.

Newport County vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM (January 29)

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 AM

Canada: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 4:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 PM

Greece: 4:30 PM

India: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 9:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM (January 29)

Nigeria: 3:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Philippines: 3:30 AM (January 29)

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

Singapore: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Newport County vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ ESPN

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Denmark: 6’eren, discovery+, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2 TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia Vidio beIN Sports 1 Indonesia beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka Astro Go Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: ESPN Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

USA: ESPN+