Why are Mexico and not the USMNT or Canada playing the FIFA World Cup 2026 inaugural match?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is around the corner. Mexico are set to host the first match of the tournament despite sharing hosting duties with the United States and Canada, and here is the reason why.

Next year, three countries will host the FIFA World Cup. It will be the first time in history that three nations receive the tournament, with 13 matches played in Mexico, 13 in Canada, and 78 in the United States.

According to reports, the United States originally wanted to host the competition by themselves. However, including Mexico and Canada strengthened the proposal and helped secure FIFA’s approval.

Why will Mexico host the FIFA World Cup 2026 inaugural match?

Due to the distribution of matches, with the United States hosting the majority, the three host nations agreed to give Mexico the inaugural match to balance things out.

In addition, Mexico has the richest soccer history of the three host countries. With this opening match, Mexico will become the first nation ever to host three World Cup openers, previously doing so in 1970 and 1986.

As part of the agreement, while Mexico gets the inaugural match, the United States will host the final. The tournament will begin at Estadio Azteca on June 11 and conclude at New York / New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

How many FIFA World Cup 2026 games will Estadio Azteca host?

Estadio Azteca, renamed Estadio Ciudad de Mexico for the 2026 World Cup, will host the opening match, three group stage games, one match in the round of 32, and another in the round of 16.

The historic venue is currently undergoing a major renovation that began earlier this year. Originally inaugurated in 1966, it now has a capacity of around 83,000 fans following the upgrades.