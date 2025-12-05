Portugal’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo’s opponents confirmed after draw

It’s finally settled. Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team know their opponents for the World Cup 2026. The Lusitanians are one of the favorites to win the tournament, and now know who their first roadblocks are.

This is likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last chance to win a World Cup and Portugal has the squad to really challenge every other nation at the tournament. Portugal is part of Pot 1, which puts them alongside the three host nations (Mexico, United States, Canada) and the other eight highest-ranked teams in the World Cup. Hence, these are Portugal’s rivals in Group K:

Portugal

Winner of FIFA Playoff 1 (DR Congo vs the winner of Jamaica vs. New Caledonia)

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance presents a golden opportunity

Not only could Ronaldo finally win the one trophy that has eluded him in his career, but it would mark one of the best ‘full-circle’ moments in soccer’s history. Ronaldo, who is arguably a top four player of all time, has played in every World Cup since 2006, but hasn’t been able to win the trophy formerly known as the Jules Rimet.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Advertisement

The Portuguese megastar has a debt on the World Cup. While he has scored eight goals in the World Cup, he has never scored in the knockout stages, where he’s needed the most. This could be the chance where he also gets to defeat that narrative. Still, first his goals will be needed in the group stage against the winner of FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

Advertisement

see also How does the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw work? Format, pots, and everything you need to know

Ronaldo could have the best retirement of all time

Ronaldo’s achievements are elite. His goalscoring prowess, his winner’s mentality and his competitiveness are also things to admire and the drive that has made him the unstoppable force everyone has come to known. But the World Cup would arguably put him at Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pelé’s level.

Advertisement

At 40 years old, Ronaldo’s days are numbered. However, he could have the best retirement ever if two things happen. Ronaldo has 948 goals right now. He could play the World Cup with the chance to get to 1,000 goals. If he scores one thousand goals while winning the World Cup and then calls it quits would easily be the best retirement the sport would ever see.