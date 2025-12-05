What’s Mexico’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026? Opponents revealed after draw

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is taking shape. Now, after the draw, all 12 groups have been revealed, and Mexico know who their rivals will be in Group A to start the tournament.

On Friday, FIFA held the 2026 World Cup draw to determine how the 12 groups would be formed. While there are still some spots to be filled through UEFA and interconfederation playoffs, fans now have a clearer outlook on the competition.

Mexico will kick off the tournament with the inaugural match. After the full draw, they now have more clarity on who they will face and how to prepare properly in the upcoming months to reach the round of 32.

Group A: Who will Mexico face in the first round of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

In the first round of the draw, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who was in charge of revealing the Pot 2 teams, opened the first ball, which had Korea Republic, sending the Asians to Group A alongside Mexico.

In the second round, Yankees star Aaron Judge opened the balls for Pot 3. The Bronx Bomber drew South Africa to initiate the round, sending the 2010 World Cup hosts to Group A. It will be the inaugural match of the tournament, a repetition of the 2010 opening match.

In the third and final round, Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was in charge of closing all the groups. He pulled out a different ball as one of the UEFA playoff teams appeared. The winner of Route D, which includes Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, and North Macedonia, will be part of Group A.

