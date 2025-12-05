Trending topics:
WORLD CUP

What’s the ‘group of death’ after the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw revealed the toughest group, known as the ‘Group of Death.’ See which teams face high-stakes matches in the opening round.

By Alexander Rosquez

Detail as draw assistant Tom Brady draws a ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.
Every FIFA World Cup brings excitement with the group stage draw, and one storyline always captures attention: the so-called “Group of Death.” This is where multiple powerhouse nations end up in the same group, creating a tough path to the knockout stage.

The 2026 edition, with its expanded format of 48 teams across 12 groups of four, promises even more drama. Analysts and fans speculated for months about which combinations could create the most competitive groups, especially with strong squads from Europe, South America, and emerging nations from Africa and Asia.

Once the official draw was completed on December 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C., the “Group of Death” became clear. Debate is already underway as this group guarantees high-stakes matches and sets the stage for dramatic early encounters.

What is the “group of death”?

The “Group of Death” refers to the toughest group in any World Cup, where top-ranked teams or historical contenders are drawn together. At the FIFA World Cup 2026, following the official draw on December 5, 2025, the Group of Death currently appears to be Group L, which consists of England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

Draw assistant Tom Brady draws out the card of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw. Jia Haocheng – Pool/Getty Images

However, depending on how the playoff spots are filled, Group C—featuring Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland—or Group I, which includes France, Senegal, Norway, and the second FIFA Play-Off winner (Bolivia, Suriname, or Iraq) to be determined in March 2026, could also emerge as strong candidates for this label.

Portugal’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo’s opponents confirmed after draw

Better Collective Logo