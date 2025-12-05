Who, when, and where will Mexico play the FIFA World Cup 2026 inaugural match?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a few months away, and fans already know their nations’ fate. After the draw, the tournament’s first game was revealed, with Mexico kicking off the inaugural match against a tough rival.

On Friday, FIFA held the draw for the 2026 World Cup that will be played in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. However, of the three host nations, only Mexico will have the inaugural match.

Mexico will play in Group A and will try to make a deep run in the final stage to take advantage of playing at home. Nevertheless, it will not be an easy group to overcome, with a challenging opening match that could be decisive for El Tricolor.

Who will Mexico face in the FIFA World Cup 2026 inaugural match?

After Mexico, Canada, and the United States reached an agreement regarding the division of matches for the upcoming World Cup, it was determined that Mexico would host the inaugural match due to the nations relevance and history in the tournament.

Following the draw in which all 12 groups were set, Mexico, placed in Group A, will face South Africa in the inaugural match. It will be the fifth time Mexico play the first game of a FIFA World Cup, and they now have the opportunity to secure their first victory in an opener (0-2-2).

With South Africa confirmed as Mexico’s first rival, it will be the first time in FIFA World Cup history that the opening match has already been played before. El Tricolor faced South Africa in 2010, with a 1-1 draw that opened the tournament.

When and where will Mexico face South Africa in the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The game between Mexico and South Africa will be played on June 11, 2026, at Estadio Ciudad de Mexico (officially renamed for the tournament, commonly known as Estadio Azteca).

It will be the third time in history that this stadium hosts the inaugural match of a FIFA World Cup. In 1970, Mexico and the former Soviet Union drew 0-0, and in 1986, Italy and Bulgaria finished with a 1-1 draw.