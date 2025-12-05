FIFA World Cup 2026 draw determines when Messi’s Argentina and Ronaldo’s Portugal could face each other

All eyes are on the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, not only because of the potential matchups in the group stage, but also due to the intriguing knockout-round scenarios that could unfold. Expectations are already rising, with Argentina placed in Group J and Portugal in Group K, setting up the possibility of a blockbuster elimination-round clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Argentina win their group, they are placed in the same knockout bracket as Portugal, meaning the two national teams could meet in the quarterfinals — as long as both take care of business along the way. It would be a historic moment to witness on the World Cup stage. However, Portugal must also finish first in their group, just like Argentina.

Argentina look to defend their title as the reigning champions after being crowned in Qatar 2022. The possibility of a World Cup showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo only adds to the mystique, especially with this likely being the last World Cup appearance for both legends.

On one side, Messi arrives with less pressure now that he has already lifted the trophy, allowing him to enjoy the experience even more. On the other hand, Ronaldo leads one of the strongest Portugal squads in recent years, fully committed to fighting for the World Cup title.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Likely host cities for Argentina during the World Cup

With Argentina’s group already set, there are projected host cities for their matches, although final confirmation is expected Saturday. For now, according to Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Argentina will play their group-stage games in Kansas City, Dallas, or San Francisco.

A highly anticipated matchup for Argentina

One of the matchups fans are hoping to see is Argentina vs Spain. There is a scenario where this clash could happen before the final: if Argentina and Spain advance from their groups as first and second — but not in the same placement — they would meet in the first knockout round.

It would be a spectacular event. Imagine the hypothetical: Lionel Messi facing Lamine Yamal and Spain’s new generation, much like the battle Cristiano Ronaldo had with rising stars in the Nations League. And if Argentina prevail, they could potentially face Portugal later in the tournament — giving the world the chance to witness some of the best matchups of the competition. The World Cup excitement is already building.