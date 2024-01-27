Liverpool vs Norwich City: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on January 28, 2024

Liverpool will play against Norwich City this Sunday, January 28 in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 FA Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 32 of the FA Cup continues, and in this instance the duels are beginning to have a little more interest since teams from the higher categories begin to remain. The most attractive thing about this part of the competition is to see if a lower division team manages to eliminate a higher category team.

Liverpool vs Norwich City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM (January 29)

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 AM

Canada: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 4:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 PM

Greece: 4:30 PM

India: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 9:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM (January 29)

Nigeria: 3:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Philippines: 3:30 AM (January 29)

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

Singapore: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Norwich City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365

Ireland ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2, UTV, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITVX, UTV

USA: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+