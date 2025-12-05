Trending topics:
FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw LIVE: Start time and where to watch the event

The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. is preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw. Stay with Bolavip to experience the draw live!

By Gianni Taina

The FIFA World Cup trophy.
The FIFA World Cup trophy.

The long wait has come to an end, and the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. will be the stage for the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw. Stay with us to receive all the minute-by-minute updates and experience this major draw live.

Unlike previous World Cups, this historic edition will be the first to feature 48 nations instead of the traditional 32. To form the groups in this new format, all qualified nations will be divided into four pots based on their FIFA World Ranking classification. Pot 1 will be comprised of the three host nations—the United States, Mexico, and Canada—along with the top nine ranked teams in the world.

The groups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be composed of one team from each pot, while adhering to the rule that prohibits two countries from the same confederation from being part of the same group. The only exception is UEFA, as 16 nations will qualify from Europe for the 12 groups, meaning four groups will be composed of two European nations.

When will the inaugural match be played?

The inaugural match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played on Thursday, June 11th, at Estadio Azteca, where Mexico will make their debut, learning their opponent today through the draw.

How does the group stage draw work?

The 48 participating nations are divided into four pots of 12 teams each, based on their FIFA World Ranking classification. Pot 1 contains the three host nations, along with the top nine ranked teams, and the allocation continues sequentially down to the last pot, according to each nation's world ranking.

Every group will contain one team from each pot, adhering to the rule that two nations from the same confederation cannot be part of the same group. The only exception to this rule is UEFA, as 16 European nations will qualify for 12 groups, meaning four groups will ultimately include two European teams.

Start time and where to watch the group stage draw

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw is scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

The event will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options are FOX, Telemundo, Peacock.

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage draw!

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting event!

