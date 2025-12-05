Who will Colombia play at FIFA World Cup 2026? Group stage draw confirms opponents

Next year, some of the world’s best players will converge in North America to compete in the FIFA World Cup. On Friday, FIFA held the draw for the Group Stage, and Colombia have already learned which teams they’ll be facing in the initial phase of their quest for the title.

This edition of the tournament will be groundbreaking, featuring 48 teams in the main draw, 104 matches, and for the first time in World Cup history, a round of 32 teams. This will also mark the second World Cup hosted in the USA, the third in Mexico, and the inaugural one in Canada, promising thrilling experiences for fans in the stands.

During the draw, FIFA designated the matchups for each group, with Mexico slated to kick off the tournament in the opening game of Group A, Canada playing in Group B, and the United States in Group D.

Against this backdrop, the global audience anticipated discovering the initial challengers in the quest for the title that Argentina, under Lionel Messi’s leadership, secured in 2022 at Qatar against France in what many consider one of the most thrilling World Cup finals to date.

James Rodriguez of Colombia controls the ball.

Who will Colombia face in the Group Stage of the 2026 World Cup?

Colombia will compete against Portugal, Uzbekistan and the winner of the Intercontinental Playoff 1 between RD Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia in Group K. Facing these opponents, the South American squad aim to capture the title for the first time, positioning themselves as strong candidates for a standout performance in the World Cup.

The South Americans are set to face these rivals in a World Cup for the first time in their history, which could be a promising sign for Colombia, a nation eager to claim its first World Cup victory in 2026.

Currently, the teams in Group K are awaiting their final opponent and Portugal’s first matchup, as Jamaica and New Caledonia gear up for an initial encounter in the intercontinental playoffs. The winner of this contest will then take on RD Congo to secure the remaining spot in the group.

