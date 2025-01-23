Vinicius Jr. shares his thoughts on Neymar’s potential return to Santos

Vinicius Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Neymar’s potential return to Brazil, as he has been linked with a potential move back to Santos, the club where he began his professional career. Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, the Real Madrid forward shared his thoughts on the Al Hilal star’s decision, calling him “our idol.”

Speaking about this possibility, Vinicius said, “It is important for Brazil to have a player like Ney, even more so for Santos, which is his home. He is undoubtedly a Brazilian player who played so well in Brazil and was then able to make history abroad.”

While Neymar’s current contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia runs through the end of the season, he has not been registered for the second half of the campaign. This decision has intensified speculation that he could return to Brazil or pursue a new challenge elsewhere. “I hope that he makes a calm decision and that he and his whole family are happy,” said Vinicius.

He also said that he hopes Neymar “can return as soon as possible.” The 32-year-old star has been mostly out of action since October 2023 after tearing his ACL and meniscus during a World Cup Qualifier against Uruguay. The injury kept him sidelined for over a year, leaving a significant void in Brazil’s attacking options.

Neymar, who holds the title of Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 caps, is expected to make his comeback in March for crucial qualifiers, including a high-stakes clash against Argentina.

Neymar’s importance for Brazil’s World Cup hopes

In a recent interview with CNN, Neymar confirmed that he wants to be fit to play with Brazil in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. “I will try. I want to be there. I will do everything I can to be part of the National Team. I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, and I will do everything I can to play in it,” he revealed.

Brazil, currently under the guidance of head coach Dorival Junior, is facing a challenging qualifying campaign. The Seleção sits fifth in the Conmebol standings, with only five wins in 12 matches. His return could be the boost the team needs to secure a spot in the 2026 tournament.

For now, all eyes are on Neymar’s recovery and his next move, as both Brazil and Santos fans hope to see their idol back on the pitch soon. Vinicius Jr. and the rest of the squad continue to express their support, knowing the forward’s contributions could be crucial in the coming months.

