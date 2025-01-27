The NBA‘s age-old debate about the greatest player of all time continues to captivate fans and analysts alike. While Michael Jordan and LeBron James often emerge as the top contenders for this title, a fresh perspective has recently entered the conversation. Brooklyn Nets legend Vince Carter weighed in on the topic, offering his unique take on the matter.

Carter, who enjoyed a storied 22-year career in the NBA, played against several generations of elite talent, including many of the sport’s greatest players. A member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, Carter competed at the highest level for multiple teams, including the Nets, and witnessed firsthand the evolution of the game. Before revealing his top three picks for the GOAT debate, Carter prefaced his response with a thoughtful statement.

“It ain’t no disrespect to anybody because they are all great, and you don’t have to argue back and forth because everybody has their opinion. That’s why we have to ask: Which rules are we using to tell the GOAT?“ Carter said, highlighting the complexity of the debate back in 2020 on The All The Smoke Podcast.

To illustrate his point, Carter used Michael Jordan as an example. “If we’re talking about today’s rules, Michael Jordan, who was battered and bruised every time he ran around a screen or drove through the paint, would be unstoppable. Under today’s rules, they couldn’t even touch him,” Carter explained. In Carter’s view, this hypothetical shift in playing conditions only solidifies Jordan’s position as the greatest of all time, envisioning even more dominant statistical performances in the modern era.

MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 02: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat is defended by Vince Carter #25 of the Dallas Mavericks during a game at American Airlines Arena on January 2, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

Carter’s top 3 NBA players of all time

Carter has weighed in on one of basketball’s most enduring debates: who are the greatest NBA players of all time? Drawing from firsthand experience as someone who played against the legends in his list, Carter’s perspective carries unique credibility. His top three? Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron, in that order.

“Whatever you said got ruffled feathers, and that’s okay,” Carter explained. “But I had the opportunity to play against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. I got to see all of them in their element. I’ve got to go with MJ first, then Kobe, and finally LeBron.”

By placing Jordan at the top, Kobe in second, and LeBron in third, Carter aligned with a group of basketball icons who share a similar ranking. His insight adds weight to the ongoing conversation surrounding the NBA’s greatest players.

Nets retire Carter’s jersey

After six unforgettable seasons with the New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets), Carter joined an elite group of players whose numbers have been retired by the franchise. At a special ceremony, his iconic No. 15 jersey was raised to the rafters. Reflecting on the honor, Carter expressed deep gratitude for his time with the team.

“This is truly something my family and I will cherish forever,” Carter said during his speech. “To be the seventh number to go up is insane. It is an honor to be up there with you gentlemen.”