Neymar and Vinicius’ roles with Brazil under scrutiny after strong remarks from World Cup winner

Neymar Jr. is undeniably one of the best players of the past decade. He has excelled at clubs like Santos, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. Simultaneously, he has been the focal point of the Brazilian national team for years, though this individual brilliance has yet to result in major international success. As Ney’s career approaches its twilight, a new generation, led by Vinicius Junior, is poised to take the reins. Former World Cup winner Cafu recently shared his perspective on this transition.

“For nearly 14 years, we depended on one player,” Cafu remarked in an interview with Globoesporte. “And we know that relying on a single player won’t lead to a World Cup victory. It’s impossible. We spent 14 years depending on Neymar.”

The former AC Milan defender’s insight is informed by a wealth of experience. Having played for Brazil for 17 years, he won two World Cups (1994 and 2002), two Copa Americas, and captained the national team for much of his career.

While Cafu acknowledged that relying on Neymar alone was insufficient for global dominance, he spoke highly of the 32-year-old forward. “Neymar was our best player, our biggest idol,” he said. “But after him, who is the national idol? After Neymar, we had no one. He was the last one.”

Cafu holds the World Cup trophy after Brazil’s victory over Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.

Cafu expresses optimism for Brazil’s future

Despite his critique of Brazil’s past reliance on Neymar, Cafu expressed optimism about the team’s future. He believes the current squad benefits from a different dynamic, with several players stepping up and giving their best to help the team.

“Today, I see the leadership more spread out. We have Rodrygo, a player who takes responsibility, as well as Vinicius and Raphinha,” Cafu said, making it clear that the team no longer seems to rely on just one player, as there are several stars who can share the weight.

Vinícius’ performances with Brazil

Cafu’s observations ring true when looking at Brazil’s recent evolution. While Neymar was long the undisputed star, the emergence of players like Rodrygo, Raphinha, and especially Vinicius has given the team a more dynamic, well-rounded roster.

Vini, in particular, has become one of the most influential players in Europe, playing a pivotal role at Real Madrid. His performances earned him the prestigious FIFA The Best award, highlighting his immense impact on the global stage.

However, despite his success in Europe, Vinicius has yet to replicate that form for Brazil. At 24 years old, he has made 29 appearances for his country, scoring just three goals and providing four assists—statistics that fall short of his world-class reputation. In comparison, Neymar had already played 60 games and registered 42 goals and 25 assists by the time he was 24, underscoring the difference in their international careers.

As Brazil move forward, the question of leadership within the team remains crucial. Neymar’s absence from the spotlight has opened the door for a new generation of players to take charge, with Vinicius Junior leading the charge.