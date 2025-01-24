Neymar claims he 's better than Vinicius, Mbappe, Suárez, and Di María — but what about Messi and Ronaldo?

In recent days, rumors have swirled about Neymar Jr.’s potential return to Santos FC, the Brazilian club where his meteoric rise to stardom began. Such a move would undoubtedly be considered the signing of the decade for the Brasileirao, a league that continues to elevate its profile with an influx of stars and an increasingly competitive level of play. When asked about his standing among his contemporaries—Vinícius Jr., Luis Suárez, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, among others—Neymar didn’t hesitate to back himself. However, when the comparisons shifted to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Brazilian displayed a rare moment of humility.

Amidst these transfer rumors, Neymar has made waves on social media. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star joined a viral Instagram trend on romariotv_oficial, playfully ranking himself against some of the biggest names in football. With characteristic confidence, he didn’t hesitate when asked about his standing among his peers.

“Me or Suárez? Me… Me or Di María? Me… Neymar or Endrick? Me… Neymar or Salah? Neymar… Neymar or Messi? Leo… Me or Cristiano Ronaldo? Cristiano… Mbappe, Vinícius, Rivaldo, or Neymar? Me.”

In just 20 seconds, Neymar reaffirmed his self-belief while acknowledging the greatness of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. For many, Neymar was once considered the heir apparent to these two legends of the soccer game. However, even he admits that Messi and Ronaldo exist in a league of their own, demonstrating a level of respect for the duo that reflects the countless battles and memorable moments they’ve shared on the pitch.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar of Barcelona celebrate with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and FC Barcelona at Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.

Confidence vs. critique

From his electrifying days at Santos to his record-breaking transfer to PSG, Neymar has always been heralded as the next in line to Messi and Ronaldo. His technical ability, creativity, and charisma positioned him to dominate the sport for years to come. His 2015 treble-winning campaign with Barcelona, alongside Messi and Suárez, marked him as one of the world’s elite players.

But as Messi and Ronaldo defied age and extended their dominance into their mid-to-late 30s, Neymar’s career trajectory took a less linear path. Injuries, off-field distractions, and questions about his focus have often overshadowed his undeniable brilliance.

While Messi and Ronaldo built their legacies on consistent excellence and leadership, Neymar’s story has been more fragmented. Critics argue that, despite his immense talent, he hasn’t fully lived up to the lofty expectations of being their successor.

The heir that never was?

At his peak, Neymar showcased the generational talent that made him the face of Brazilian football. His performances in international tournaments, including leading Brazil to Olympic gold in 2016, have cemented his status as a national icon. However, his inability to guide PSG to Champions League triumphs, even with a star-studded cast that included Kylian Mbappé and Messi, has raised doubts about his ability to step out of their shadow.

Being compared to Messi and Ronaldo is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it highlights Neymar’s extraordinary skill set and marketability. On the other, it sets an almost unattainable benchmark. His career stats remain remarkable, but legacy conversations often hinge on leadership, consistency, and defining moments on the biggest stages—qualities that Messi and Ronaldo exemplified throughout their careers.

The next chapter: A return to Santos?

As Neymar considers a potential return to Santos, the club where he first became a global sensation, the soccer world is left wondering what this next move will mean for his legacy. A return to Brazil offers him a chance to reignite the passion and joy that defined his early career while playing in front of fans who adore him.

Santos has already expressed their excitement about the possibility of Neymar’s return, though critics remain divided on whether his recent years have lived up to expectations. In São Paulo, however, the anticipation is palpable. A move back to Santos could be the perfect stage for Neymar to recapture the magic of his youth and redefine his legacy.

Ultimately, Neymar may never fully inherit the mantle of Messi or Ronaldo, but his impact on football is undeniable. With his flair, creativity, and global appeal, he remains one of the most influential players of his generation. As his story unfolds, the final chapters may yet bring the clarity needed to cement his place in the annals of soccer history.