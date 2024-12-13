Neymar chosen by Messi’s attacking teammate for naturalization to play for Argentina

Neymar is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of his generation, making a lasting impact both in Brazil with Santos FC and in Europe with FC Barcelona. On the Brazilian national team, his offensive contributions have been nothing short of memorable, solidifying his place as one of the country’s all-time greats.

His move to European soccer marked the start of a new era, inspiring countless young players who saw him as a role model, drawn to his unique style and magical abilities on the field shaping his name on FC Barcelona’s history alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The Brazilian star was the young and different player of the offensive trio since his dribbling skills made him an unique player.

Among those inspired is Argentina’s rising star, Julian Alvarez, who recently told influencer Adri Contreras that he would love the opportunity to play alongside the Brazilian legend. In a video where he answered rapid-fire questions, the Argentine was asked about a player he would like to play with, both on his club and national teams. “A player I would like to naturalize for Argentina? Neymar,” confessed Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine star has already established himself as one of the best players in his country and around the world, winning numerous titles including the World Cup, Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Copa Libertadores, Argentine League, and UEFA Super Cup among others at just 24 years old. Despite his young age, Alvarez has amassed an impressive total of 17 titles.

Neymar Jr.’s metamorphosis throughout his career has shown that he is a unique player, possessing capabilities few can match. Injuries have sidelined him for a total of 1154 days since his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and his subsequent transfer to Al Hilal in 2023. These setbacks have taken away his explosive speed as a winger, but Neymar adapted by transforming his game into that of a complete player. Moving into a more central role, he evolved into a creative force, becoming even more integral to his team’s success than before.

Neymar’s impact in Brazil’s national team matches Pelé, Ronaldo and Romario

Neymar Jr. is currently the all-time leading scorer for the Brazilian national team, with 79 goals in 128 appearances, surpassing “O Rei” Pelé, who scored 77 goals in 92 games. Neymar’s significance in the history of Brazil’s national team is often underestimated, as many argue that his lack of a World Cup title, unlike other top historical scorers, diminishes his impact.

Lionel Messi and Neymar.

However, Neymar Jr. has shone and stood out during one of the toughest periods in Brazilian soccer, becoming the team’s leader and central figure. This contrasts with Pelé and Ronaldo, who played in some of the country’s most successful eras. It is not to say one accomplishment is more difficult than the other, but rather to highlight that Neymar had fewer tools at his disposal and still managed to carve his name into the history of Brazil’s national team.

Neymar’s mission: Road to World Cup 2026

Neymar Jr will have one last shot at winning the World Cup in 2026. The Brazilian star will enter the tournament at 34, just one year younger than Lionel Messi, who arrived at the 2022 World Cup at 35 and went on to be named the tournament’s best player. Age is rarely a barrier for soccer geniuses, and Neymar will be in prime position to play a pivotal role in the Brazilian national team’s World Cup campaign.

The creative vision and playmaking ability of Neymar Jr., combined with the dribbling skills and goal-scoring prowess of Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha, could be a game-changer for Brazil in the World Cup. Despite the Brazilian national team’s current struggles, the anticipated return of Neymar promises to transform their present, making them strong contenders for the trophy.