Report: Al Hilal make important decision regarding Neymar amid rumors of his departure to Santos

When Neymar Jr. made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, it sent shockwaves through Saudi Arabian soccer. The arrival of the Brazilian star, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, had the potential to elevate the Pro League to new heights, making it a more attractive destination for top talent. However, a knee injury hampered Neymar’s ability to showcase his full potential, fueling rumors about a possible return to Santos next summer. Despite these speculations, Al-Hilal have important plans regarding the Brazilian forward’s future.

According to Marca, Al Hilal have now made a crucial decision: they will officially register Neymar for the remainder of the Saudi Pro League season, allowing him to play in official matches—something he had previously been unable to do. After Neymar’s injury, the club opted to remove him from their player roster, making room for Renan Lodi, and this decision remained in place at the start of the current season.

However, with Neymar having successfully undergone surgery on his left knee’s anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, and after recovering from a muscle injury, he is now close to returning to action. This opens the door for a possible reinforcement for coach Jorge Jesus, should Ney regain his fitness.

How will Al-Hilal include Neymar?

Just as Al-Hilal previously removed Neymar from their Saudi Pro League roster at the end of 2023 to make room for Renan Lodi, they are now planning to make a similar move to reintegrate the Brazilian superstar into the squad.

According to Marca, Al-Hilal are targeting Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly to be sidelined in the coming weeks. Koulibaly, who joined the club from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, has played 67 matches and scored 3 goals for Al-Hilal. However, his performances have not fully convinced the club’s management, who are now looking to part ways with him.

There are two potential options for Koulibaly’s departure: a loan move to another club until his contract expires in June 2026, or an early termination of his contract, making him a free agent. Regardless, it seems Koulibaly’s time at Al-Hilal is coming to an end, and this could open the door for Neymar’s inclusion in the Saudi Pro League.

For Neymar, it makes a huge difference

Given the current situation, Neymar Jr.’s playing time until the end of the season is limited. Not being eligible for the Saudi Pro League, his only major competition left is the AFC Champions League Elite, where his club could play a maximum of seven more matches if they reach the final. This represents a minimal opportunity for a player of Neymar’s stature.

However, if Kalidou Koulibaly’s departure and Neymar’s subsequent inclusion in the Saudi Pro League roster are confirmed, the Brazilian forward’s chances of playing will significantly improve. With more than 20 games still remaining in the league, Ney would have far more opportunities to showcase his talents.

Whether Neymar’s future lies at Santos in Brazil, with another club globally, or continuing with Al-Hilal, the best course of action for him is to play as many matches as possible between now and next summer to regain his best form. This early decision by the club, therefore, will be crucial for both Neymar and Al-Hilal.