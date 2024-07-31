Brazilian striker Neymar Jr. has shared an emotional message on his social media, revealing the challenges he faces in his recovery process after a serious knee injury. The soccer star, away from the field for almost 10 months, has admitted to feeling moments of frustration and discouragement, but has assured that his determination will keep him fighting until he returns to play.

The knee injury suffered by Neymar in October last year was a hard blow for both the player and the fans of world football. The rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus required surgery and a long rehabilitation process. This injury adds to a long list of physical problems that have affected the Brazilian in recent years.

Despite the setbacks, Neymar has shown great mental strength throughout his career. However, even the strongest athletes have their limits and recovery from an injury of this magnitude can be an emotionally draining process.

A hard blow for Brazilian star Neymar

“There are days when I want to give up,” Neymar confessed in a post that quickly went viral. “It’s hard to go through all this. But here’s a warrior who won’t stop until I get what I want! God is my strength and my strength.”

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil at Centenario Stadium on October 17, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

The road to recovery

Neymar is currently in the final phase of his recovery and has returned to training with Al-Hilal. The Brazilian striker is working hard to recover his physical condition and return to the field as soon as possible.

Neymar’s absence has been a blow to Brazilian football, which is preparing for the next World Cup qualifiers. However, fans of the Brazilian star are confident that he will soon dazzle again with his talent and skill on the field.