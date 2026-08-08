What happens if Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Monterrey today in 2026 Leagues Cup Matchday 2?

Inter Miami will face Monterrey today in one of the most anticipated games of the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs entering Matchday 2 under very different circumstances. The Herons opened the tournament with a convincing win over Atletico San Luis, while Rayados suffered a 2-1 defeat to Orlando City.

A victory would put Inter Miami in an excellent position to reach the quarterfinals, while Monterrey cannot afford another setback if they want to remain alive in the tournament. Rayados enter the game with virtually no margin for error after losing their opening match.

The match will also be played without Lionel Messi, who will not be available following the death of his father. That leaves Inter Miami’s star-studded roster with the responsibility of maintaining the team’s level in his absence and taking another major step toward the knockout stages.

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What happens if Inter Miami beat Monterrey?

If Inter Miami defeat Monterrey, the Herons would move to six points and put themselves in a very strong position to advance to the quarterfinals. The result would give Miami significant control over their own path to the knockout stage heading into the final match of the group phase.

For Monterrey, another defeat would leave Rayados in a very difficult position. After already losing to Orlando City, they would remain without points and would need a major turnaround in their final match to have any realistic chance of advancing.

What happens if Inter Miami and Monterrey tie?

A draw would not immediately give either team three points. If the match is tied after regulation, the teams will go directly to a penalty shootout, with two points awarded to the winner and one point going to the team that loses the shootout.

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For Inter Miami, a draw guarantees at least moving to four points and potentially five with a shootout victory. Monterrey, meanwhile, would earn their first point of the competition and another point would be at stake on penalties, keeping Rayados alive heading into the final match.

What happens if Inter Miami lose to Monterrey?

If Inter Miami lose against Monterrey, the Herons would remain on three points, making the race for one of the four MLS spots in the quarterfinals considerably more complicated.

Inter Miami would not be eliminated, but the pressure would increase significantly. A victory against Leon in the final match would become especially important if they want to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

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For Monterrey, a victory would completely change the picture. Rayados would move to three points and put themselves much closer to the top four among Liga MX clubs. However, they would still need a strong result against Nashville SC in their final match to stay in contention.