Inter Miami mourn Jorge Messi’s passing: ‘Our hearts are with Leo and the Messi family’

Inter Miami sent their support with a message to Lionel Messi following the passing of his father, Jorge Messi.

Inter Miami, who face Monterrey today in the Leagues Cup, go through a difficult moment of mourning following the confirmed passing of Lionel Messi‘s father, Jorge Messi, today, August 8, 2026. The club sent a message of support.

On social media, Inter Miami posted, “Our hearts are with our captain, Leo, and the entire Messi family,” demonstrating support for the team’s captain, who is also ruled out for the match against Monterrey.

Inter Miami join the clubs that sent their condolences during this difficult moment, his boyhood club that he supports, Newell’s, as did Real Madrid and Barcelona, and, of course, full support from Argentina.

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The silent architect behind the Messi phenomenon

Beyond his role as a father, Jorge Messi will be remembered in world soccer history as the great mentor and architect of Lionel’s career. His management was the key factor that enabled the launch of “La Pulga.”

He executed several crucial efforts. He led the search for funding for the growth hormone treatment Lionel needed during his childhood in the youth ranks at Newells Old Boys.

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He also led the family’s historic move to Barcelona in the early 2000s, securing an unprecedented contract that guaranteed medical coverage and employment for his son in Europe.

For more than two decades, he managed the commercial, logistical, and contractual aspects of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion’s career with a firm hand. His passing represents far more than just the loss of a parent, but that of a lifelong companion who guided Lionel throughout his entire life.